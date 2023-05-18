JP Nadda says, ensure next mayor of Mumbai from BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda called for collective efforts by the party to ensure that the next mayor of Mumbai is from the BJP. Addressing the party functionaries at a meeting here, Nadda said, We all need to work in such a way that the next mayor of Mumbai city will be from BJP.

Pointing at the attendees, he said, With your strength, we need not have to think twice about this resolution (installing mayor of BJP). Nadda advised BJP workers to develop skills of listening to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with various skill development courses for people. Our party workers should develop some skills as well including the ability to listen to the people. People should feel that a BJP worker listens to them with patience and is reliable to solve their problems, he said.

BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra beginning Wednesday during which he will meet state BJP leaders. Nadda’s comments on the next mayor of Mumbai are likely to ruffle the feathers of estranged ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), which has ruled the Mumbai civic body for over two decades as Shiv Sena (undivided) till March 2022, and considers Mumbai as its citadel.