Kajol's recent picture with close friend Karan Johar is all things love

Karan Johar and Kajol's bond is not hidden from anyone. Their friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. And whenever the two get together, it's surely a visual treat for fans.

On Friday, the two met at CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. They even posed for shutterbugs. In one of the images, Karan could be seen planting a kiss on Kajol's cheek.

Their sweet moments truly indicate that the two share a strong bond.

After attending the party, Kajol took to Instagram Story and shared an adorable picture with Karan.

"By the night light... love you Karan," she captioned the post.

For the occasion, Kajol chose to wear a stunning black dress. On the other hand, Karan blended hot colours red and black in his outfit.

Kajol and Karan have worked together in several films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'My Name is Khan' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

