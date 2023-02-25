Kasba By-Election: “Election Commission should take action on this,” says Dhiraj Deshmukh on money distribution

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar seriously alleges that the BJP distributed money in the Kasba by-election. Dhangekar is fasting in front of Kasba Ganapati. Ravindra Dhangekar also showed the media videos of him distributing the money. Meanwhile, reactions are pouring in from across the state on the issue. The BJP, however, has denied the allegations.

Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh has reacted to the matter. It is serious if money is being distributed in the by-elections. Dhiraj Deshmukh has demanded that the Election Commission should take action on this.

Deshmukh said, "This is a very serious matter. The Election Commission should look into this. The commission has all the functions. I am sure the systems in this country will carry out the electoral process well. All forms of distribution of money may have come to the notice of the Commission. Therefore, the Commission should take appropriate action."

In Kasba, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar has accused the BJP of distributing money in the constituency with the help of the police. Speaking on this, Sanjay Raut said that in Maharashtra, many times in the last year, money was distributed in elections with the help of the police. The evidence has revealed how the money was distributed from a police car in the Baramati, Pune area during the last election. It is the police who become political agents and make money. It has been revealed that money was exchanged in police cars by the BJP, Raut said