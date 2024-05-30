Kolhapur: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies in Monkey Attack in Gadhinglaj

Gadhinglaj: A boy playing within a forest colony died in an attack by a monkey. The deceased has been identified as Sanket Sunil Patil (7), a resident of Hitni in Gadhinglaj district. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to the information received from the villagers, Sunil Rudragoganda Patil's house is located in Varadapgol-Patil Colony in Khetwadi in Hitni. Sanket is their youngest son. The children of the colony were playing cricket on Tuesday evening. Sanket had also gone to play with them at that time. Meanwhile, the sudden arrival of a monkey frightened the children who rushed home.

However, Sanket went back there to fetch a forgotten cricket ball. At that time, the monkey sitting on the grass next to him jumped directly on him. He is said to have been fainted after the attack.

Meanwhile, the incident came to the notice of a woman who was washing utensils nearby. Relatives and men rushed to the spot following their screams. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sankeshwar for treatment. However, he died before treatment. He is survived by his parents, brother, and grandparents.