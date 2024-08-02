Kolhapur Accident: Two Missing, 5 Rescued After Tractor-Trolley Overturns Into Krishna River in Shirol (Watch Video)

Two persons were missing, and five were rescued after eight people travelling onboard a tractor-trolley were swept away by the strong flood currents of the Krishna River in Kolhapur's Shirol on Friday, August 2. The incident occurred after the vehicle overturned in Akiwat today.

The NDRF team in Shitol rushed to the accident site to conduct search and rescue operations. Local authorities have also arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Search Underway for Two Others

— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 2, 2024

"At Akiwat, Taluka Shirol, District Kolhapur, 7 persons fell into the river after the tractor-trolley overturned into it. 5 people have already been evacuated by civilians and 2 persons are still missing. A search operation is underway," said NDRF in a stamen issued on Friday.