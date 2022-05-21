Kolhapur: Case against Mandal officer has been registered for demanding bribe

A case has been registered against the punter along with the mandal officer at Amba at Shahuwadi police station. The two are Mandal Officer Santosh Sangde and Punter Mubarak Usman Mujawar (resident of Vishalgad). Adinath Budhwant, Deputy Superintendent, Bribery Prevention Department informed about this. It is learned that the complainant had applied to Mandal Officer Santosh Sangde for registration of inheritance of agricultural land in Mango area. He had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant through Mubarak Mujawar (Punter). The complainant lodged a complaint with the Bribery Prevention Department.

A confidential inquiry revealed that he had demanded a bribe. A case was registered against the accused on Friday. Mubarak Mujawar was arrested by the Bribery Department and handed over to Shahuwadi Police Station for further investigation. The main suspect Sangde will be arrested soon, Deputy Superintendent Budhwant said. The action was taken by a team of Inspector of Police (Bribery) Rajesh Bansode, Additional Superintendent of Police Suraj Gurav, Inspector of Police Nitin Kumbhar, Assistant Faujdar Sanjeev Bambergekar, Police Naik Vikas Mane, Sunil Ghosalkar, Rupesh Mane, Suraj Apradh and Vishnu Gurav.