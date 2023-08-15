Kolhapur: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hoists National Flag on 77th Independence Day

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday hoisted the Tri-colour at the district collector office here to mark the 77th Independence Day celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar saluted the contributions of these freedom fighters who played a pivotal role in shaping India's history. The event saw the participation of notable figures, including MP Dhananjay Mahadik, MLAs Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, Rajesh Patil, and Shreemant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati. Among the esteemed attendees were district collector Rahul Rekhavar and district superintendent of police Mahendra Pandit, alongside other senior officials, and respected senior citizens.

PM Narendra Modi delivers his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi delivered his speech after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day. The country stands with the people of Manipur. Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.