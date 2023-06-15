Kolhapur: Major fire at Kotoli's wrestling complex destroys medals and trophies

A fire broke out at the Shahu Wrestling Complex in Kotoli, Panhala taluka, due to a short circuit, resulting in significant damage. The fire, which occurred around midnight on Wednesday, engulfed wrestlers' medals, mats, and other equipment.

The Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Wrestling Complex is situated along the main road in Kotoli, where over fifty-five women actively participate in wrestling. This centre has been functioning for the past five years, producing several female wrestlers who have excelled at the national level. In addition to wrestling, the facility also provides training in the sport of judo.

In the meantime, a short circuit occurred in the complex around midnight, resulting in a fire. The incident caught the attention of the residents when smoke and the smell of burning rubber mats and materials spread throughout the area. Prompt action was taken by the residents who immediately extinguished the fire with water. However, Coach Shrikant Patil reported extensive damage to the complex, including the destruction of mats, sports clothes, trophies, and other items by the time the fire was brought under control.