Kolhapur South Election Results 2024: Ruturaj Sanjay Patil Trails by 12,000 Votes as BJP's Amal Mahadevrao Mahadik Leads

In a significant blow to the Congress party and Satej Patil in Kolhapur, Ruturaj Patil is trailing by 12,000 votes. As of Round 10/23, Mahadik had secured 61,543 votes, while Congress candidate Ruturaj Sanjay Patil was trailing with 49,473 votes. Meanwhile, in the latest trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark, as per ECI data around 11:00 AM. It is securing a lead in 220 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ruturaj Sanjay Patil defeated Amal Mahadik of BJP by a margin of 42,249 which was 17.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 57.50% in 2019 in this seat.In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amal Mahadik of BJP won in this seat defeating Patil Satej Urf Bunty D of INC by a margin of 8,528 which was 3.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.36% in 2014 in this seat.In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Satej Alias Bunty D of INC won in this seat defeating Dhananjay Mahadik of IND by a margin of 5,767 which was 3.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.48% in 2009 in this seat.

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the Kolhapur South Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election:

Adv Yash Suhas Hegadepatil (Independent), Amal Mahadevrao Mahadik (Bharatiya Janata Party), Arun Ramchandra Sonavane (Swabhimani Paksha), Girish Balasaheb Patil (Independent), Madhuri Bhikaji Kamble (Independent), Ruturaj Sanjay Patil (Indian National Congress), Sagar Rajendra Kumbhar (Independent), Suresh Sayabu Athavale (Bahujan Samaj Party), Vasant Jivba Patil (Independent), Vishal Keru Sargar (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Vishwas Ramchandra Tarate (Republican Party of India (A)).