Konkan: 31 corporators publicly support Shinde group

A total of 11 corporators from Dapoli and Mandangad in the district, under the leadership of MLA Yogesh Kadam, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha's residence in Mumbai on Friday. Around twenty corporators of Ratnagiri Municipal Council met MLA Uday Samant and expressed their support. This is considered a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena as 31 corporators of Sakhun in Ratnagiri district expressed their support to the Eknath Shinde group.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the development works in Dapoli and Mandangad will be funded through him as per the demand of MLA Yogesh Kadam.