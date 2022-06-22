Koshyari to keep charge of governor; Eknath Shinde will have to come to Mumbai

While there was a big political crisis in Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was infected with corona, which raised a big question mark. Koshyari has been admitted to Reliance Hospital. It is learned that his charge will be handed over to the Governor of Goa. However, the governor's office said no one would be charged.

The Radisson Hotel in Guwahati has Shiv Sena and independent MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. Shinde has claimed that he has 40 MLAs with him. Also, Shinde was likely to go to Goa to claim the post of a group leader. The meeting of these MLAs has been going on for the last half an hour. The group leader will be decided in this meeting. Also, Shinde himself is likely to meet the governor to implement it.

The Governor's House has decided to retain the charge of Koshyari. The charge d'affaires will not be transferred to another governor, the governor's office said in a statement. The governor is said to be available via video conferencing. As a result, Shinde will have to come to the Governor's House.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has contracted corona and has been admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Meanwhile, the governor's condition is reported to be stable. However, due to corona infection, Governor Koshyari will have to stay in isolation for a few days.