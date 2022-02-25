Kunal Kemmu shares sneak peek from his dubbing session for 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Actor Kunal Kemmu, on Friday, shared a glimpse of his dubbing session for his upcoming family drama 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'.

Kunal took to his Instagram Story and posted two pictures from the dubbing studio and wrote, "#kanjoosmakhichoos, dub dub dub."

'Kanjoos Makkhichoos' is a family entertainer featuring Kunal and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The film is an adaptation of the super hit Gujarati play, 'Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo'.

Kunal also shared a picture with the whole cast and crew after wrapping the movie on October 16, 2021.

"We started the film on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi and completed it yesterday on DUSSEHRA. It's been a fulfilling and enjoyable journey, I can't wait for you guys to meet my character Jamuna Prasad Pandey and to share this warm funny and endearing family film with you. See you soon at the movies," he wrote at the time.

The upcoming film, directed by Vipul Mehta, also stars actors Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta.

Apart from 'Kanjoos Makhichoos', Kunal also has Ken Ghosh's directorial 'Abhay 3' in the pipeline. It is the third part of the popular franchise of the same name. The previous seasons of the ZEE5 show also featured Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Asha Negi in prominent roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor