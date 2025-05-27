Ladki Bahin Yojana 11th Instalment Date: Rs 1,500 for May Month Likely This Week as Rs 335.70 Crore Diverted from Tribal Funds

The May 2025 instalment of Rs 1,500 under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme will soon be deposited into the accounts of Maharashtra women beneficiaries. According to local reports, the Ministry of Tribal Development of Maharashtra has diverted the funds to pay the 11th instalment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The money will be deposited using those funds, and it is expected to reach beneficiaries in the next few days or by the end of this week.

A total of Rs 335.70 crore from the Tribal Development Department has reportedly been allocated for the Ladki Bahin Scheme. According to reports, the funds have been transferred to the Women and Child Development Department, which will deposit Rs 1,500 into the women’s accounts soon. With only four days left in May 2025, it is being said that the money will be deposited by the end of this week. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

If the amount is not deposited by the end of May, the May and June instalments of Rs 3,000 may be credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts. Still, the current expectation is that the funds will be disbursed by the end of this week.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare is expected to personally announce the date of payment. She usually posts updates on her official social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the deposit of the Rs 1,500 instalment. Her official confirmation will provide clarity on when the May instalment will be credited to the accounts of women beneficiaries in Maharashtra.