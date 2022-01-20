Lara Dutta pens heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter

On the occasion of her daughter Saira's 10th birthday, actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi penned a sweet birthday wish for the little girl.

"Just like that.. my beautiful, funny, kind-hearted little girl turns 10. My life's greatest blessing. @mbhupathi," she wrote on Instagram.

Lara also dropped a few pictures with Saira.

The first picture Lara posted is a throwback one, which is followed up with a new photo of Saira with her.

Lara and ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011. A year later, they welcomed Saira.

Earlier in the interview with ANI, Lara opened up about her relationship with her daughter.

"It's very nice when you hear mothers of teenage girls say that we are not really mother and daughter, we are more like best friends. But I know that when my daughter is a teenager, I don't want to be her best friend. I want to be her mother. Because if I am her best friend, then who the hell is her mother?" she had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

