Lata Mangeshkar responding well to treatment: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Being admitted for nearly a month in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently showing positive signs of improvement in her treatment against COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Giving a health update about the megastar, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed, "I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment."

The veteran singer had been admitted on January 8, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her, said that her ventilator support was removed two days ago as there was an improvement in her health, though she will continue to be under medical observation in ICU.

The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more.

( With inputs from ANI )

