Latur Additional Chief Executive Prabhu Jadhav’s wife dies by suicide in hotel room

Latur Additional Chief Executive Prabhu Jadhav’s wife committed suicide by hanging herself in her hotel room on Sunday, when she had come to buy her son’s wedding bouquet. His name is Snehalata Prabhu Jadhav (age 45, resident of Latur). Before committing suicide, he called a relative and told that he was going to commit suicide.Snehalata Prabhu Jadhav’s son got married on December 18. She, her husband and relatives had gone to Chadchan in Karnataka for wedding shopping.

Late on Saturday night, they stayed at a hotel on Soregaon Road. On Sunday morning, Prabhu Jadhav went to Latur on business. In the afternoon, Snehalata called her relative in Latur and started crying loudly saying that she would ‘suicide’. Because of this, the relatives informed about the incident to the relatives in Solapur. Barely ten to fifteen minutes after relatives in Solapur went to the hotel, the door of the hotel was found closed. Due to this, after the relatives broke the door and entered the hotel, they found her hanging with a saree. So the relatives immediately admitted him to a private hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him brought dead. He was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sarvopachar Hospital in the night. Meanwhile, at night, Vilas Ghuge, Vishal Jadhav and others of Bijapur Police went to the spot and inspected the incident. Vilas Ghuge is investigating the incident further. The incident was reported at Bijapur Naka Police Station late at night.