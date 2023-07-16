Laughable: Eknath Shinde reacts to Balasaheb Thorat's demand to impose President's rule in state

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, slammed Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's call for the imposition of president's rule in the state on Saturday.

On Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's demand to impose President's rule in the state, Eknath Shinde said At a time when we have an absolute majority of 210 MLAs, making such a demand is laughable. Making such a statement by such a big leader is laughable.

Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan are at the forefront of the race for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. As per official records, while the Congress has 45 MLAs, the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction claims it has the support of 16 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 15 MLAs. Before the recent political developments, Shiv Sena had 55 MLAs while NCP had 53 MLAs.