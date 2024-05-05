Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases List of 40-Star Campaigners for Maharashtra

The Congress party on Sunday, May 5, released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders to campaign for the upcoming polls.

The list of star campaigners was shared on Sunday by the state unit of the Congress. Others on the list include the party's state in charge Nanabhau Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Mukul Wasnik among other leaders.

Check Names:

Congress releases a list of 40-star campaigners for #LokSabhaElection2024, for Maharashtra



Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader… pic.twitter.com/mkHI5o3o8z — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

Maharashtra sends 48 seats to the Lok Sabha. Voting on 13 seats has been completed in the first and second phases, while 11 seats will go to polling in the third phase on May 7. The counting is scheduled on June 4.

In 2019, BJP won 23 seats, while its ally undivided Shiv Sena won 18 seats. NCP and Congress could only win four and one seats respectively.