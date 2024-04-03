Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling Day Declared as 'Paid Holiday' for Employees in Nashik

The Lok Sabha General Election 2024 is set to be conducted in five phases across the state. Polling for the 20 Dindori and 21 Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies in Nashik district will take place in the fifth phase on May 20. In view of this, sufficient holidays or suitable relaxation in working hours will be provided in some places to facilitate voters in exercising their right to vote on the polling day.

District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma has urged voters to take advantage of the holiday and concessions granted for voting. Section 135 (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 stipulates the provision of ample leave or suitable concessions in working hours to enable voters to cast their votes on polling day.

Labor officers and employees who are voters in the constituencies where elections are held, even if they are working outside these constituencies, will be granted ample leave to have their voting rights on the election day.

The holiday granted on the polling day will be applicable to all industrial groups, corporations, companies, and institutions under the Industries Department. According to the circular, all entities falling under the purview of the industry department must ensure strict compliance with the instructions outlined.

The circular also specifies that if there are any complaints regarding voters being unable to cast their votes due to insufficient leave or concessions, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned authorities. With these measures in place, authorities aim to ensure maximum voter participation and uphold the democratic principles of free and fair elections.