Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM Announces Candidates for LS Polls, Imtiyaz Jaleel To Contest From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the Lok Sabha election dates were announced, political parties are started finalizing their final names. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also joined in and named three candidates for the upcoming elections, including their National President Asaduddin Owaisi.

As per Owaisi, the current MP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Imtiyaz Jaleel, has been nominated again. Additionally, Akhtarul Imam, the state president of Bihar, will contest from Kishanganj. Asaduddin Owaisi himself will run from Hyderabad. He mentioned that the names of candidates from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra will be disclosed soon.

Regarding Maharashtra, Owaisi hasn't specified the number of seats AIMIM will contest. However, Imtiyaz Jaleel previously stated that AIMIM would compete on six seats in Maharashtra. Accordingly, they'll field candidates in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Dhule, and Vidarbha. Furthermore, AIMIM is anticipated to nominate candidates for 11 seats in Bihar.