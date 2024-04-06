Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Mumbai, Only 63,000 First-Time Voters Listed in Suburbs, 2 Lakh Aged Above 85

India is known for its large youth population and now youth is a focus for political parties seeking to court first-time voters, but turnout among 18-19-year-olds remains low. In Mumbai's suburbs, which encompass 4 Lok Sabha constituencies, only 63,858 teenagers are registered as voters, comprising less than 1% of the total 73,28,865 registered voters, according to the latest data.

In contrast, the 85-plus age category boasts 2,02,263 registered voters. Over the course of a month, voter registration increased by 1,00,462 compared to March, when the total number of voters was 7,228,403. District Chief Electoral Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar noted that voter registration among 18 to 19-year-olds in the district stands at just 0.5%, significantly lower than the national average of 3%.

The Mumbai suburbs consist of the Mumbai North constituency, Mumbai North West constituency, Mumbai North East constituency, and Mumbai North Central constituency. The average voter turnout in the country for the 2019 polls was 66% but in the Mumbai suburban it was just 51%. Lok Sabha 2024 general elections are underway, and awareness programs are being organized to increase voter turnout in the Mumbai Suburban District Collector's Office. Initiatives like the "Run for Vote" mini-marathon competitions are organized in various constituencies like Ghatkopar. Rajendra Kshirsagar urged youth to register and exercise their right to vote and eventually increase voter turnout.

The district election office conveyed to the media that voter registrations are currently open and will remain open till atleast 10 days before the election, tentatively by April 26th, with voter ID distribution expected to be completed by May 3rd.