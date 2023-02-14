Maha cabinet passes resolution praising outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra cabinet passed a resolution praising outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde passed a resolution congratulating Koshyari for guiding the government take decisions in the state's interest, an official release said.

Koshyari, who had come under fire over controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some other iconic figures from Maharashtra, resigned last week.

While opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray welcomed his exit, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state defended him, saying some of his comments were misconstrued.

