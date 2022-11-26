Maha CM Eknath Shinde and ministers visit Guwahati to pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and several other ministers along along with their families visited Guwahati to pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya.

According to a report of PTI, their short trip to the northeastern state comes five months after Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independent legislators stayed at a hotel in Guwahati for a week from June 22-29 before toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the western state.

The Maharashtra chief minister, several ministers, MLAs and their family members landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in separate flights, including a chartered one, a police officer said.

As far as we know, they are here to pay obeisance at Kamakhya temple. They will spend the night at a private hotel and return tomorrow, he said.