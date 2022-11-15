Maha CM Eknath Shinde directs Mumbai municipal corporation to take necessary measures to prevent measles infection

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde directs Mumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately take necessary measures in order to prevent measles infection in the city

Keeping in mind the increasing severity of measles infection, the Chief Minister directed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to take all necessary measures immediately and ensure that the infection remains under control, CM Eknath Shinde tweeted.

The measles outbreak in Govandi was noticed in mid-October, but the death of four children - one with confirmed measles and other three suspected cases - in the last week of October has lent it a worrisome edge. All four children lived near BMC's Lotus Colony health post in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi.