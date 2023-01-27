Maha CM Eknath Shinde says in 2024 Lok Sabha polls PM Modi will break all records and NDA will retain power

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi will break all records and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power with a thumping majority.

He was talking after attending the live screening of Pariksha Pe Charcha event addressed by PM Modi. Shinde saw the programme at the municipal school in Kisan Nagar locality of the city, where he had studied.

Replying to a question on the results of a recent political survey conducted by a media house on the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said, In the next general elections, PM Modi will break all records and the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority. Shinde said a survey conducted on just a handful of people does not give a true picture.

They ignored the results of the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections, where the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Shinde-led faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed very well, he said.

In politics, two plus two is not always four. A survey based on just a handful of people does not give the real picture…I have got the details of how many people were surveyed. I do not want to go into any figures, he said.

In the two-and-a-half years before he became the chief minister, a government with negativity was in power, Shinde said while referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Now, even I will not be able to say as to who will join hands with whom and whose alliance will break apart. But the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP have been doing good work and this is a government of the common man. People have already decided whom they will vote for and we understand people’s response. We are not afraid of elections. Future itself will give replies to the predictions of the survey, he said. he said.