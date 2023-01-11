Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits NCP leader Dhananjay Munde at Mumbai hospital

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, who is recuperating at a Mumbai hospital after meeting with an accident on January 4 in the state’s Beed district.

The chief minister met Munde at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was airlifted from Latur airport for the treatment of his injuries. MLA Munde encountered an accident on January 4 near Parli.

After the accident, the social media handle of the MLA’s office posted, After meeting with people in the constituency and attending scheduled meetings, Dhananjay Munde was returning home towards Parli around 12.30 am on Wednesday, when the driver lost control of the car, resulting in the accident. He has sustained minor injuries to his chest and doctors have advised him to rest.