Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis holds talks with Avaada group for green hydrogen project worth Rs 45,000 crore

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held talks with Avaada Group for setting up a green hydrogen project worth Rs 45,000 crore in the state.

The project can generate employment for 12,000 persons, he said. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government was recently under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and military aircraft project of Tata-Airbus were bagged by Gujarat, PTI reported.

Had a very detailed meeting with team Avaada Group led by Vineet Mittal on green hydrogen, an important anchor of future energy transition as a part of Hon PM Narendra Modi ji's vision, Fadnavis tweeted.

We have assured them all support and look forward for collaborative development and creating green, renewable future together, he added.