Maha govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 55,520 crore in state assembly

On the opening day of the winter session of the legislature, the Maharashtra government, led by Eknath Shinde, presented supplementary demands totaling Rs 55,520.77 crore in the state assembly. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the supplementary demands, representing additional funds requested by the government beyond the budgetary allocation, in the House.

Of the total, supplementary demands worth Rs 19,244.34 crore were described as mandatory expenditure, while demands worth Rs 32,792.81 crore are required for various ongoing programmes and schemes of the state government, a note issued by the finance department said.

Besides that, supplementary demands worth Rs 3,483.62 crore are towards the state’s contribution to the ongoing schemes of the Union government, it said. There are several ongoing schemes which require a portion of financial expenditure from the state’s coffers,” a finance department official said.