Maha govt refuses to withdraw two-dose vaccine rule for Mumbai local travel

The state government today submitted new rules for unlock in the court. At this time, there was a demand to withdraw the condition of two doses of vaccine for local train travel. However, the state government has refused in court to withdraw the order. Therefore, it will be mandatory for people to take two doses of vaccine as before. For the past two and a half years, the covid pandemic outbreak has affected the world. The world has seen many waves like Corona First Wave, Second Wave, Third Wave (Corona Third Wave). The impact of the first and second waves was more terrible than the third wave. Many days people have to stay indoors due to lockdown. However, due to the strict regulations implemented during the third wave, it is now seen that the third wave is decreasing. So the restrictions are relaxing.

One hundred percent vaccination target

Since the beginning of vaccination, there has been a strong emphasis on vaccination in all countries of the world. Therefore, India has been able to stop the third wave of corona. The impact of the third wave were not felt much due to maximum vaccination. But in the second wave, many civilians in India have died due to corona. Therefore, considering the danger of the third wave, the administration is emphasizing on vaccination as soon as the vaccine becomes available.