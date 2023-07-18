Maha govt requests Centre to reduce banned drug possession quantity to 5 kg to widen NDPS scope



The Maharashtra government has asked the Centre to update the NDPS Act and lower the amount of prohibited substances that can be in possession under certain categories from the current 20 kg to 5 kg, so that whomever has them cannot claim to be a victim under the legislation and escape punishment.

This information was given by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative assembly while responding to a query raised by opposition MLAs. He also said bringing down the quantity of the banned drugs in possession would ensure that the possessor can be prosecuted either as a supplier or for using drugs for commercial purposes.

The current NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act 1985 is very old and it needs to be amended as per the changing times. The Act differentiates between a consumer and a supplier. Several banned drugs such as marijuana, if found to be less than 20 kg on a person, then he or she has to be treated as a victim and not as a supplier, Fadnavis said.

We have requested the Union government to reduce the possession quantity of banned drugs to 5 kg so that such person can be prosecuted as a supplier or for using the drugs for commercial purposes. With such legal support, the law can be effective, said Fadnavis.