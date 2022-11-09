Maha govt says no danger to dam after reports of water seepage from emergency valve tunnel at Koyna project

The Maharashtra Water Resources Department has said there is no danger to the Koyna dam, following reports of water seepage from a wall of an emergency valve tunnel at Koyna Hydroelectric Project in Satara district.

The seepage was taking place due to cracks in the concrete interlining of a surge well, the department said, There is a head race tunnel through which water from Navaja tower flows for power generation at one of the units of the Koyna Hydroelectric Project, it said.

There is a surge well at the end of the tunnel from where water flows towards the power generation room and this well has been constructed 100 meters deep in the sheetrock in 1960, the release said.

Deepak Modak, a retired secretary of the Water Resources Department, said currently it is not possible to reach the location of the surge well due to the high flow of water. Repairs will be possible in the summer season when the water level goes down but the concerned departments are taking precautions.