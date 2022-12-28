Maha Legislative assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 28, 2022 01:50 PM 2022-12-28T13:50:28+5:30 2022-12-28T13:51:18+5:30
Maharashtra Legislative assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings chief minister under ambit of anti-corruption ombudsman. Cabinet minister Deepak ...
Maharashtra Legislative assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings chief minister under ambit of anti-corruption ombudsman.
Cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar introduced the Bill which has a provision to bring the CM and the cabinet under the purview anti-corruption ombudsman.
According to the Bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the assembly before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister and bringing a motion before the session of the house.
According to the provisions of the Bill, such a proposal would require the approval of at least two-thirds of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
As per the provision, the Lokayukta shall have a Chairperson, who shall be a present or former Chief Justice of a High Court. Apart from this, there will be a judge of the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court. The Lokayukta shall have a maximum of four members, of whom two shall be from the judiciary.Open in app