Maha not given right financial treatment from Centre, says CM Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today raised the issue of tax on petrol and diesel in a meeting on Covid and accused the state government of keeping petrol and diesel prices high. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a blunt reply to Prime Minister Modi's allegations. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has strongly objected that the state, which has made the biggest contribution to the development of the country like Maharashtra, is being treated unfairly. The Chief Minister also said that it was necessary to clarify this so that the citizens would know the facts.

"Maharashtra gets 5.5 per cent of central tax. Maharashtra's share in total direct tax is 38.3 per cent. Maharashtra has the highest GST collection in the country at 15 per cent. If both direct tax and GST are combined, Maharashtra Despite being the number one state in the country, the state still owes about Rs 26,500 crore in GST arrears ", complained Uddhav Thackeray after Modi's address.

Today, the state government has repeatedly asked the Center to help the disaster victims by raising the NDRF norms in times of calamity, but the Center has not taken any action. On the contrary, the state has provided relief in various calamities by providing more than the norm. Gujarat was helped more than Maharashtra in cyclones like Tauktae. We not only announces to waive debt of farmers but made sure they got rid of their debts. During covid we also provided financial assistance to all the vulnerable, unorganized citizens of the region. Dishes like Shivbhojan were given for free. Maharashtra fulfilled its responsibility by facing economic challenges. Speaking about the federation, the chief minister said that all the states are expected to get equal treatment from the Centre.

Today in Mumbai in one liter diesel, Rs 24.38 paise is centre's tax and Rs 22.37 paise is state tax. While in per litre petrol, Rs 31.58 paise is central tax and Rs 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not true that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state, said the Chief Minister.

To provide relief to the citizens of the state, the state government has already given tax relief in respect of natural gas. In order to encourage the use of natural gas, the rate of value added tax on this gas has been reduced from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. The piped gas holder will also be benefited. Public transporters also got the benefit. This encourages the use of piped gas in all the districts of the state, said the Chief Minister.