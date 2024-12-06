Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Shivaji Park (Watch Video)

On the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, visited Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, to pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The leaders observed a moment of silence and laid floral wreaths at the statue of Dr. Ambedkar, honoring his legacy and contributions to India's social justice movement. Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is remembered for his tireless work towards empowering the marginalized sections of society.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar arrive at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. pic.twitter.com/gm6t56rrkM — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

Mahaparinirvan Din is observed annually on 6 December, the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The day commemorates not only his life and achievements but also provides a moment of reflection on the impact of the struggle for civil rights and social justice. The term ‘Mahaparinirvan’ is derived from Sanskrit, meaning ‘liberation’ or ‘nirvana’.Dr Ambedkar laid the foundations for the principles of democracy, equality and justice for the suppressed class, the Dalits. The determined struggle against caste discrimination and the fight for the upliftment of the oppressed make Dr Ambedkar a revered figure in Indian society.