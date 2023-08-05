Maharashtra: 1 crore saplings to be planted in Latur between August 7-13

Between August 7 and 13, the district administration in Latur, Maharashtra, will plant 1.26 million saplings as part of the Vasantrao Naik Harit Maharashtra Abhiyan, which has been running in the state since 2020.

The saplings will be planted by the agriculture department, government technical colleges and industrial training institutes, civic bodies, Zilla Parishads etc, he said.

Maharashtra agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan on Thursday said 87 per cent of sowing for the Kharif season has been completed in the state. He also said fertilisers and seeds are fully available for farmers during the season.

The total land area under sowing during Kharif season is 142 lakh hectares and a total of 123.78 lakh hectares have been covered, Chavan was quoted as saying in a release from the district information office here.