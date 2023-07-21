Maharashtra: 1,000 people from 12 villages shifted to safer places due to flood-like situation in Nanded

As a result of a flood-like situation there as torrential rains pounded sections of the district, around 1,000 people from 12 villages in Nanded's Biloli tehsil of Maharashtra were relocated to safer locations, officials said.

Of the 62 circles in Nanded district, where rainfall is measured, heavy rainfall (above 65 mm in 24 hours) was recorded in 36 circles, they said. At 213.75 mm, Adampur revenue circle in Nanded’s Biloli taluka recorded the highest rainfall across the Marathwada region during the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, a report issued by the divisional commissioner office said.

Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, in Biloli tehsil were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation, a district administration official said.

People were shifted as water entered settlements and farms in these villages, he added. The rescued people were given temporary shelter in nearby Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses located in high-lying areas, the official said. Of the 468 circles in Marathwada, where rainfall is measured, 40 circles recorded heavy rainfall. Of them, 36 circles are from Nanded district alone, the divisional commissionerate report said.