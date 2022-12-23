Maharashtra: 130 person killed, 264 injured in road accidents at Raigad district in 2022

A total of 130 persons died and 264 were injured in road accidents in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in 2022, a rise from the 124 deaths and 184 injuries in 2021.

Almost 80 per cent of the accidents took place on the three arterial routes, namely Mumbai-Goa national highway 66, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Pune national highway 04, that pass through the district, he informed.

On Mumbai-Goa highway, 56 persons died in 168 accidents in 2022. On Mumbai-Pune highway, 78 accidents took place in which 31 died. Wrongful overtaking, speeding, as well as difficulties brought about by the construction for the widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway are main causes, the official said.