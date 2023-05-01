Maharashtra: 2 injured after massive fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara road

Two persons have been injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road. On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is under control, officials added.

Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops. The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store.