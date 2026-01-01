Maharashtra: 23-Year-Old Murdered in Broad Daylight Outside College in Sangli Over Old Dispute

A 23-year-old man was killed in a stabbing outside N.S. Law College in College Corner, Sangli, on Thursday during the New Year celebrations. The victim, Vishnu Satish Wadar, who lived in Wadar Colony, was attacked with a sharp weapon by two men following a past dispute. After the attack, the suspects fled the scene. Police from Vishrambag arrested Aryan Hemant Patil, 23, from Ratnadeep Housing Society, Kupwad, and his accomplice within two hours.

The attack was reportedly revenge for an incident 18 months ago, when Wadar and two others were involved in a case against Patil after he was stabbed at the same area near the college. Sources said Patil was angry over that old dispute.

On Thursday around 2 p.m., after college was dismissed, Wadar was standing with friends near Royal Towers outside the college when Patil and his accomplice attacked him with a sharp weapon. Wadar sustained injuries to the head, stomach, and legs and fell seriously wounded. The attack caused panic among students, and nearby shops quickly pulled down their shutters.

The injured man was rushed to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment in the emergency department.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhagwat, Vishrambag police inspector Sudhir Bhalerao, and local crime investigation officer Sanjeev Jhade visited the scene. Police said the killing appears to be linked to a past personal dispute. Investigations are ongoing to determine if there were other motives.