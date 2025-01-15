Maharashtra: 5 Killed on Makar Sankranti, Including Three Due to Nylon Manja; Aurangabad Cop Critical

The illegal nylon manja claimed the life of three people in Maharashtra on Makar Sankranti day (January 14). The incident took place in different parts of the state and left a policeman fighting for life in a hospital on Tuesday. Two people died while chasing kites to catch them in two different accidents.

Reports from Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur state that many others also received injuries while flying kites from sharp manja on Sankranti. A seven-year-old boy named Kartik Gorve died at a hospital in Nandurbar after a length of sharp manja slit his throat. 23-year-old Sonu Dhotre was riding a bike when his throat was slit by nylon manja in Nashik. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident and died during the treatment.

A sub-inspector Deepak Parde from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) suffered serious throat injuries after a piece of manja cut deep into his neck. 41-year-old SI is in critical condition at a hospital ICU unit after taking 30 stitches on his throat.

Another person from Akola lost his life to manja after his throat was slit by nylon manja while he was riding a bike. The killer manja got tangled around his neck and severed his windpipe. He collapsed on the spot and was later pronounced dead.



23-year-old Sohail Khan Salim Khan fell from the 5th floor of a building in Nagpur while flying kites. He was declared ‘brought dead' at a hospital. Another 27-year-old, identified as Ritesh Gandhshriwar from Hudkeshwar, collapsed while chasing a kite. He died later.

In Pune city, a two-wheeler rider, Devaram Dattatray Kamthe (67), sustained injuries after being struck by nylon manja. In the Pune district, two daily wage earners were injured by manja. One of them sustained injuries to the neck, the other to his hands.

Mumbai Police registered 19 cases against the illegal use and sale of nylon manja during a special drive from January 10 to January 13. The operation led to the arrest of several individuals and the issuance of notices. Authorities seized nylon manja and related materials worth Rs 35,350.