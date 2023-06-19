Maharashtra: Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 275 crore to build senior housing in Pune

A senior housing project in Pune will be built with 275 crore rupees from the real estate company Ashiana Housing. The Delhi-based business announced in a statement that it has begun construction on Ashiana Amodh Senior Living, a joint venture project, at Talegaon in Pune.

The project, spread over 11.93 acres, will be developed in four phases and will entail an investment of Rs 275 crore, it added. The project will be funded through internal accruals and construction finance.

Ashiana Housing said the delivery of the first phase is scheduled for October 2026. The company is targeting customers aged 55 and above. In the first phase, 220 units will be developed and sold in a price range of Rs 57 lakh to to Rs 1.27 crore.

Recognizing the shifting societal norms, the acceptance of senior living is gaining traction, resulting in steady growth within the sector. In this era, we understand that retirees require ample space to spend their time freely and peacefully.

Hence, we specifically chose Pune as the location for this project, as the city enjoys a moderate climate throughout the year, which is particularly favourable for seniors who prefer milder weather conditions, said Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing.

Moreover, he said Pune boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure, with numerous medical facilities ensuring that seniors have access to top-quality healthcare services and specialized care when needed.