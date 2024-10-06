Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: AIMIM in Talks With MVA for Alliance, Says Waris Pathan

As Maharashtra gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is preparing to contest the polls with full force, aiming primarily to defeat the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said the party's commitment to this goal, stating that discussions have been held with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition regarding a potential alliance ahead of polls. "Our aim is just to defeat the BJP, and our leader, Imtiaz Jaleel has held talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are holding talks with them, and the ball is in their court now," said Waris Pathan.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar Faces Challenge as Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Hints at Joining Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Earlier, AIMIM approached MVA to contest 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies. The former MP had said the party has sent a proposal to the presidents of the Congress and NCP (SP) for 28 seats. Talking to the Marathi News Channel ABP Majha, Jaleel said, "We drafted a letter after consulting AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and it has been sent to the Congress and NCP (SP). The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently became secular, and we know their stand on various issues."