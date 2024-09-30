Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: "Give Reservation Before Code of Conduct, or Govt Will Suffer in Upcoming Election", Says Manoj Jarange

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil issued a stern warning to the government during a press conference on Monday, demanding that the Maratha community be included in the OBC category before the implementation of the code of conduct for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. Jarange Patil, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, made it clear that the government must address the Maratha community's demands or face significant political repercussions in the upcoming elections.

Patil emphasized that his stance is not politically motivated, but solely focused on the community's demands. He directed a pointed message to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the government to stop delaying actions by consulting with academics, which has been ongoing for 13 months. He accused the government of prolonging the process without yielding results and warned them that if they continued this "drama," they would face consequences.

Further intensifying his rhetoric, Jarange Patil cautioned the government not to underestimate the Maratha movement. He advised them to handle the issue with care and warned against inciting the community's anger. In his warning, he repeated that the Marathas would not hesitate to take stronger actions if their demands were ignored.

Jarange Patil also responded to BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who had referred to Union Minister Amit Shah as the "Sun" in a previous statement. Jarange questioned this comparison, stating that Shah, while a key political figure and the union Home minister, is not beyond criticism. He added that while he did not intend to engage in political disputes, if communities like the Patels, Gujjars, and Patidars united, the situation would become more challenging for the government. His remarks signaled a broader potential alliance and added pressure on the state leadership to address the Maratha community's concerns.