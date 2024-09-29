Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Likely to Host Dussehra Melava in Narayangad, Beed

Manoj Jarange Patil has once again suspended his hunger strike, advocating for the implementation of the Sagesoyren and Kunbi certificate and reservation for Marathas within the Other Backward Classes (OBC). He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and this pause in his activism comes amidst significant political developments.

In the wake of Jarange Patil's actions, a new political alliance called the Paravaritan Mahashakti has emerged, led by figures such as Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Raju Shetty, and Bachchu Kadu. This alliance aims to present itself as a viable alternative to the existing coalitions, the Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayutti. The leaders of this new alliance have met with Jarange, fueling speculation about his upcoming Dussehra gathering, which many anticipate will be a pivotal event.

This year’s Dussehra gatherings will see various political leaders making their appearances. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its Vijayadashami meeting in Nagpur, while Uddhav Thackeray is set to lead a gathering at Shivaji Park. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also address a Dussehra event, and Pankaja Munde is organizing her annual gathering in Beed. There are discussions about the potential participation of Jarange Patil in these events, particularly as he plans a second gathering in Narayangad.

The political landscape in Beed has transformed, becoming a focal point for social, spiritual, and political activities, especially around historical sites like forts. Meetings are being organized at Srikshetra Narayangad to plan Jarange Patil's gathering, with coordinators from the Maratha movement and community members involved in finalizing details.

After a week of fasting and the government's continued inaction on his demands, Jarange Patil has signaled a shift in his approach, indicating that his next phase of activism will involve electoral strategies. The political scene is closely monitoring the evolution of his Dussehra gathering tradition and its potential impact on the Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra.