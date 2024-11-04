Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Leaders Work to Quell Rebel Nominations

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly election 2024, senior leaders in the Mahayuti alliance are making significant efforts to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations, with the outcome becoming clear on Monday, the final day for withdrawal. BJP rebels have become a cause of concern, particularly in Pune, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. However, State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that 90% of the rebels will likely step back. Currently, 9 BJP rebels are contesting against the Shinde faction, while 9 Shinde faction members have filed nominations against BJP. Additionally, 7 candidates from the Shinde group have filed nominations against the NCP.

In Arvi, MLA Dadarav Keche, who rebelled against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's close associate Sumit Wankhede, announced his decision to withdraw. Before this, Bawankule took Keche to Ahmedabad to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In Borivali, Mumbai, former MP Gopal Shetty may also withdraw his nomination on Monday after discussions with Fadnavis and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who assured Shetty that he wouldn't harm the party. However, Shetty has maintained suspense by not committing firmly to stepping down.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Final Day Today for Withdrawal of Candidacy as Parties Face Rebel Challenges in Airoli and Belapur

In Mahim, there has been considerable debate over whether Shinde Sena’s Sada Sarvankar should withdraw his candidacy. Sources indicate that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis personally called at least ten major rebels, urging them to reconsider.

In Udgir, Latur district, BJP rebel Vishwajeet Gaikwad announced on Sunday that he would withdraw his nomination. Despite this, there remains significant rebellion within BJP in constituencies like Achalpur, Badnera, Amravati, and Tivsa in Amravati district. Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis reportedly held a four-hour meeting at Varsha bungalow to address the issue.