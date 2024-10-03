Maharashtra: BJP Likely to Face Another Blow Ahead of Assembly Polls as Veteran Leader Meets Sharad Pawar

The BJP is encountering major challenges as the assembly elections approach, especially with the likely defection of Harshvardhan Patil, a key leader from the Indapur constituency, to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Patil recently met with Pawar at his Silver Oak residence for nearly an hour, finalizing discussions that have been taking place for the past month regarding his possible move to the NCP. It now appears highly probable that Patil will leave the BJP.

In West Maharashtra, this defection adds to a series of setbacks for the BJP, following earlier losses such as Samarjitsinh Ghatge joining the NCP and Mohite Patil leaving the party in Solapur during the Lok Sabha elections. The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is expected to secure the Indapur seat in the Grand Alliance, offering Patil an alternative as he has been preparing for this constituency for five years. Reports indicate that Pawar has suggested Patil contest under the Tutari symbol for the Indapur Assembly.

Dattatraya Bharne, the current MLA for Indapur, is affiliated with Ajit Pawar's NCP. A strategic agreement has been established where the seat will go to the party whose MLA is part of the Grand Alliance. This arrangement has left Harshvardhan Patil dissatisfied, especially after he and his supporters sought a legislative assembly ticket during the Lok Sabha elections. Despite a visit from Devendra Fadnavis to Indapur and the involvement of caste leaders, Patil realized he would not receive a ticket, leading him to consider options with the NCP.

Recently, Harshvardhan Patil has been actively participating in meetings and events within his constituency, reinforcing his determination to run in the assembly elections regardless of the circumstances. His supporters have been vocal in advocating for Sharad Pawar's NCP to take over, indicating a significant shift in the region's political landscape as the elections draw near.Q