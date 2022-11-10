Maharashtra: BMC begins vaccination for measles outbreak in Mumbai

After the outbreak of measles in slum areas of Mumbai the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a vaccination drive in F/North, H/East, L, M/East and P/North wards in the city.The highest 23 infections were reported from the Govandi area, she said. The three deaths two brothers aged 3 years and 5 years and their cousin aged 5 years were also reported in the same area.

The vaccination sessions are being conducted in Parel, Bandra East, Santacruz East, Kurla, Govandi, Chembur and Malad West areas due to a rise in measles, and rubella cases among children aged between zero to five years, according to a report by Mid Day. BMC has also appealed to the parents to complete measles and rubella vaccination for their 9-month-old and 16-month-old children. In measles, the child gets a fever, cold, cough, and red rashes on the body. Complications from this disease can be serious in children who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.