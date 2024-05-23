Maharashtra Boat Tragedy: Rescue Boat Capsizes in Ahmednagar, Three SDRF Jawans Drown

Six people went missing after a passenger boat capsized due to gusty winds in the backwaters of Ujani Dam on May 21st. After a 20-hour search, the bodies of five of them have been recovered. On the other hand, another shocking news has come to light in Ahmednagar. A boat that had been in search of people who drowned in a river capsized. Three people, including three SDRF Jawans, have died in the accident and a search is on for three.

While rescue operations at Ujani are still underway, a shocking incident has taken place in Ahmednagar. An SDRF boat capsized in the Pravara River in Ahmednagar's Akole taluka. Three people have died and a search is on for three. A total of six people, including an SDRF team and a local, had gone in a boat to locate the two who drowned in the Pravara River. However, three SDRF officials died and three went missing after the boat capsized.

On Wednesday, two youths drowned while swimming in the Pravara river bed near the forest department's nursery at Sugaon Budruk. The body of one of them was found while the search for the other was underway. A state disaster response force team, which had come from Dhule to search for the youth, landed in the riverbed with two boats on Thursday morning.

However, due to a large hole and pit in the riverbed, an SDRF boat overturned and six people, including five from the search team and a local, drowned. Five of them have been rescued and one of them, Pankaj Pawar, is believed to be safe. The other, Ashok Pawar, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Bhandkoli Hospital. The bodies of three SDRF personnel - Prakash Nama Shinde, Vaibhav Sunil Wagh, and Rahul Gopichand Pawra - have been recovered. The administration is also looking for local Ganesh Madhukar Deshmukh - Wakchaure - Wakchaure who drowned in the water and Arjun Ramnath Jedgule, who drowned yesterday.

Six drowned while searching for two

Arjun Ramnath Jedgule and Sagar Popat Jedgule drowned when they could not fathom the water while swimming near the dam. Others, as well as villagers, police, and strip swimmers, had launched a search. They were able to find the body of Sagar Popat Jedgule. An SDRF team was called in to trace Arjun's body.