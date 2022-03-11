Maharashtra Budget 2022: Devendra Fadnavis berated Maharashtra budget 2022

The Shiv Sena government has presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-23, but the opposition didn't seem happy with the budget at all, taking a dig over budget opposition leader Denevdra Fadnavis put many allegations on the party.

The BJP leader said the Shiv Sena party seems to have shut down the internet for the opposition.

The government has done the job of wiping the mouths of all sections of Maharashtra he added.

Slamming the government over development he said this budget cannot be a driving force for the development of Maharashtra.

Questing the government over the number of corona positive the state had he said, on what basis is the state government, which had the highest number of sick deaths during the Corona period, learning its lesson?

With the exception of a few schemes, no section of the society has been relieved, he said.

Talking about the petrol prices Fadnavis said no concessions were made to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.

He also said, no funds have been provided for drought relief.

Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra do not appear in the budget, he said.

This budget disappoints the common man, Fadnavis said.



