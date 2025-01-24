Maharashtra Bus Fire: MSRTC Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Engulfed in Flames on Ahilyanagar-Miraj Road, Video Surfaces

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra (January 24, 2025): A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 40 passengers caught fire on the Ahilyanagar-Miraj road early today. The ST bus, traveling from Nashik to Solapur, was forced to stop after the driver noticed smoke emanating from its battery.

Videos of the incident, showing the bus engulfed in flames, have gone viral on social media.

MSRTC Bus Catches Fire Near Miraj

A shocking incident as an ST bus catches fire mid-journey in Karjat! 🚨 Passengers panic as flames erupt near Ahilyanagar-Mirjagaon.#STBusFire#Karjat#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/VC4yr5rC9O — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 24, 2025

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. when the bus was about 500 meters from the Mirajgaon bus stand. The driver quickly stopped the vehicle and discovered the engine side was on fire. He and the conductor acted quickly to evacuate all the passengers, preventing any casualties.

The battery explosion occurred shortly after the fire began. The bus was completely gutted by the flames. Fortunately, thanks to the driver's quick action, a major disaster was avoided. Emergency services were alerted, but by the time they arrived, the fire had already been contained.